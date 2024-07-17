Fourth consecutive Colts rugby title for Hamilton Marist

The score was locked at nil-all for much of the first half despite the game’s fast pace, until Hamilton Marist’s livewire halfback Halen King executed a strategic 50/22 kick.

This set up a lineout close to Hautapu’s try line, leading to a powerful drive that saw hooker Marshal Sheehan score.

The conversion was missed by the competition’s leading points scorer, the usually reliable Levi Cressy-Baggott.

Hautapu not to be outdone responded with persistent attacks, earning a penalty, which fullback Matthew Christensen converted, making it 5-3 to Hamilton Marist.

The seesaw battle continued, with Cressy-Baggott landing a penalty to bring the halftime score to 8-3 to the visiting side.

The second half mirrored the intensity of the first. Early penalties against Hautapu for ruck infringements allowed Cressy-Baggott to extend Hamilton Marist’s lead to 11-3.

However, Hautapu’s resolve shone through, with Beau Wallis scoring a crucial try and Christenson adding the extras to narrow the gap to 11-10.

The match saw further alternating scores, with Marist’s Wesley Curulala breaking through for a spectacular long-range try, again converted by Cressy-Baggott.

But Hautapu weren’t finished yet, as captain Jeroslav Tamala powered over the line from close range from a nice pop ball from halfback Te Taiwhanga.

Christenson’s conversion brought them within a point at 18-17.

Both coaching teams would be forgiven for having no fingernails left as the final minutes ticked down.

Marist solidified their lead with a brilliant team effort, culminating in a match-sealing try by captain King from a great inside support line, after a fine break from live-wire winger Taine Cantwell.

Cressy-Baggott’s conversion brought the score to 25-17.

This victory not only affirmed Marist’s dominance in the Colts competition but also provided a classic final that both teams and spectators will remember for its sheer competitive spirit and high-quality rugby.

Hamilton Marist’s Cressy-Baggott wrapped up a successful 2024 season ending the year as the competition’s leading points scorer with 157 points while Pirongia’s Jason Hill finished the season as the competition’s leading try scorer with 16 five-pointers to his credit.