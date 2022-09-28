Four wheel drive bursts into flames and rolls at Remarkables ski field

Emergency services are responding to a 4-wheel-drive which rolled and burst into flames at the Remarkables ski field in Central Otago. Photo / Sean Parnell

Emergency services are responding to a 4-wheel-drive which rolled and burst into flames at the Remarkables ski field in Central Otago. Photo / Sean Parnell

Two helicopters and two fire trucks with tankers are tackling a burning car that's blocked off the Remarkables Ski field access road near Queenstown.

NZ Ski says just before 1.30pm a vehicle travelling down the access road experienced mechanical issues and caught alight.

One witness reported the 4-wheel-drive caught fire, before exploding and rolling downhill.

Witness Sean Parnell said the occupants of the vehicle "managed to grab some of their gear and run beforehand."

No injuries have been reported.