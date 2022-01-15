One person is understood to be seriously injured following a crash in Drury.
Police were called about 10.35am to the corner of Pitt Rd and Great South Rd, near Drury, following a serious two-vehicle crash.
"Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured," police said in a statement.
The road will be closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Meanwhile State Highway 6 south of Nelson has now reopened following the earlier crash near Wai-Iti.
Three people were taken through to hospital in a serious condition.
Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.