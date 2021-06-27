Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Four people injured in car crash in Westgate, Auckland

Quick Read
Emergency personnel at Westgate drive Massey

Emergency personnel at Westgate drive Massey

NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash in Westgate, Auckland, where four people have been injured.

Police and St John are on the scene near the intersection of Bonny Cres and Alloway St.

Do you know more? Click here to email us

One person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Auckland City Hospital.

Two other people were treated for moderate injuries and a fourth person was treated for minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene at 6.13pm and the serious crash unit had been notified.

Video footage shows a spate of emergency service vehicles at the scene, where the road was closed and traffic was being diverted.

Subscribe to Premium