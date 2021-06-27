Four people injured in car crash in Westgate, Auckland

Emergency personnel at Westgate drive Massey

Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash in Westgate, Auckland, where four people have been injured.

Police and St John are on the scene near the intersection of Bonny Cres and Alloway St.

One person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Auckland City Hospital.

Two other people were treated for moderate injuries and a fourth person was treated for minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene at 6.13pm and the serious crash unit had been notified.

Video footage shows a spate of emergency service vehicles at the scene, where the road was closed and traffic was being diverted.