Lotto: Taranaki supermarket 'buzzing' after $13m Powerball jackpot win, says owner

A Taranaki supermarket owner says his store is buzzing today after selling a $13m winning Powerball ticket for last night's Lotto draw. Photo / File

A Taranaki supermarket owner says his store is buzzing today after selling a $13 million winning Powerball ticket for last night's Lotto draw.

New World Merrilands owner Luke Stock said the atmosphere in the store had been amazing as staff turned up for their shifts and punters arrived to check their tickets.

"Everyone is super delighted. Of course, there is a lot of talk around who the winner could be, but we are just hoping it is a local, someone with a kind heart and a lot of love to give."

Although his store had previously sold winning tickets, it had never enjoyed a win this big, Stock said.

Due to Lotto's popularity and having sold multiple winning tickets in the past, the big win was unlikely to increase overall ticket sales much, he said.

Last night's jackpot was the second big win in June after a $16.5 million ticket struck gold in Hamilton earlier this month.

Yesterday's winning numbers were 26, 1, 11, 32, 2, 6.

The bonus ball was 10 and the Powerball 3.

Other Powerball wins in 2021



• January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

• January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

• January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha



• January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

• February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

• March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

• March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch



• March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

• April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

• May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland



• June 5: $16.5 million - Hamilton