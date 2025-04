Police say traffic management is in place at the crash site on Great South Rd, Takanini. Photo / NZME

Four people have been hospitalised after a crash in South Auckland.

Emergency services responded to a crash on Great South Rd, Takanini about 6.30pm on Friday.

Hato Hone St John said it attended a “traffic incident” in Takanini and took four patients to Middlemore Hospital.

One person was in serious condition, while the other three are moderate, it said.