Four people badly hurt in Kaiwaka, Chatto Creek crashes overnight

Four people have been taken to hospitals in Dunedin and Auckland following serious crashes overnight. File photo / Michael Craig

Four people are in hospital - two of them with critical injuries - following crashes at either end of the country.

A car and a milk tanker collided around 9.45pm on State Highway 1 in Kaiwaka, an hour north of Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) northern shift manager Karen Larking said three fire trucks attended and firefighters helped free a person who was trapped in their vehicle.

The person was seriously injured and was taken to Auckland Hospital, a statement from Hato Hone St John Ambulance said. Four St John vehicles attended the incident and a helicopter was also dispatched.

Around 2.10am emergency services were called to another vehicle crash, on Omakau-Chatto Creek Rd in Chatto Creek, Otago.

Fenz southern shift manager Blair Walkin said two crews - from Omakau and Alexandra - attended and helped extricate a person who was trapped in their vehicle.

Two ambulances and two helicopters were sent to the scene, according to St John. Three patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital, two of them with critical injuries.















