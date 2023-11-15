The crash scene on Auckland's Southern motorway.

A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway is closed and a person is in a critical condition after a serious truck, van and car smash.

Police responded to the three-vehicle crash between Papakura and Takanini around 9.40am.

All northbound lanes were closed at 10am while emergency services responded to the accident.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and diversions.

A police spokesperson said early indications suggest one person is critically injured.

“Due to a serious crash, all northbound lanes between Papakura and Takanini are now closed,” New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

Due to a serious crash, all northbound lanes between Papakura and Takanini are now CLOSED. Please avoid this route or expect delays and diversions (via Great South Rd) for all northbound traffic. Southbound lanes remain open. ^TP pic.twitter.com/o2NryfJK5R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 15, 2023





“Please avoid this route or expect delays.”

St John said they responded to the crash with six vehicles and transport to hospital was not required.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via Great South Rd while southbound lanes remain open.

Traffic is gridlocked on the motorway between Takanini and Drury, with motorists now sitting in an 8km-long queue.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.