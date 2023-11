Rāhui lifted for the Waitematā Harbour sewage leak, immediate call for cease-fire in Gaza during Asean defence meet, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet face to face for first time in a year and data shows nine out of 10 properties selling for a profit. Video / AP / NZHerald

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash north of Tūrangi that has blocked State Highway 1.

The crash was reported at 6.45pm and has left at least one with serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.