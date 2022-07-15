Four meningococcal cases detected in Northland

Northlanders should keep an eyeout for meningococcal symptoms after four cases in the region in the last four weeks. Photo / NZME

Te Whatu Ora— Health New Zealand Te Tai Tokerau is advising Northlanders to be alert for meningococcal symptoms this winter following the discovery of four cases in the region.

As of this morning, three of the confirmed cases in Northland have been found to be due to the meningococcal B, with results on the other case pending.

All of the cases are in children aged five or under and all required hospital treatment. At this stage, there are no known links between the cases.

The number of cases of meningococcal disease reported in New Zealand varies from year to year. There were between 43 and 139 cases of meningococcal disease reported each year between 2007 and 2019.

Three Northlanders died of the meningococcal W strain in 2018, which sparked a mass vaccination campaign by NDHB, aimed at immunising children and youths aged 9 months to under 5 years and 13 to under 20 years.

In 2018, Northland experienced a disproportionately high number of meningococcal diseases cases (7.4 cases per 100,000 people) compared with New Zealand overall (2.5 cases per 100,00).

Meningococcal cases are not unexpected at this time of year.

However, a Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Te Tai Tokerau spokeswoman said this bacterial infection could lead to serious illness and death and all whānau should take sensible steps to best protect their tamariki.

The health agency is continuing to monitor for additional cases locally and links between know cases, with support from central agencies, including the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, and Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority.

Advice has been sent to GPs, Māori health providers and other health services in Northland.

People, especially parents, are asked to be aware of the symptoms of meningococcal, including a high fever, headache, sleepiness, joint and muscle pains.

If you notice any of the symptoms of meningococcal disease or have any other concerns, contact your doctor without delay – or call Healthline free on 0800 611 116 at any hour of the day or night, even if you have already been seen by a health professional.

"We are also asked to take steps to stay well this winter, including keeping childhood immunisation up to date, getting the flu vaccine and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Keeping your house warm and dry, eating well, and staying active, wearing face masks indoors and outside the home and staying at home if sick will help protect you and your loved ones this winter."

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that can affect anyone – but it's more common in children under the age of 5, teenagers, and young adults.

Students in their ﬁrst year of tertiary education living in student accommodation may also be at higher risk.

It's important to know the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease because it can develop very quickly. It can be treated with antibiotics, but early treatment is very important.

Symptoms of meningitis can develop suddenly and include a high fever, headache, sleepiness, joint and muscle pains.

There can also be some more specific symptoms, such as a stiff neck, dislike of bright lights, vomiting, crying, refusal to feed (in infants), a rash consisting of reddish-purple pin-prick spots or bruises.