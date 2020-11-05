Four injured, one critically, in serious Pukekohe crash

One person is fighting for their life following a crash that has left three others seriously injured in South Auckland.
Four people were injured in the two-car crash on Paerata Rd (SH 22), Pukekohe, police said in a statement.
Emergency services were called to the smash around 5.15pm, with the crash blocking the road.
Three ambulances, two rapid response units and two managers were attending the incident, a St John spokeswoman said.
Ambulance officers were treating four patients: one with critical injuries and three with serious injuries, she said. One of the four is understood to be a child.
Cordons are in place between Adams Drive and Heights Rd. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays."
