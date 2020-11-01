Four injured, one critical, after crash in Lyttelton

Photo / NZH

A two-car crash in Lyttelton has led to four people being injured this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Park Terrace at about 10.15am.

A St John spokesman said one person is in critical condition, one suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries.

The person in critical condition is being transported to Christchurch Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one person had to be extricated after becoming trapped in their vehicles.

Fire crews from the Lyttelton and Christchurch City stations attended.