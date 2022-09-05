Four injured in two car crash near Henley, south of Dunedin

Police at the crash scene this morning. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the "serious crash", reported around 5.15am, occurred on the Taieri River bridge on State Highway 1 at Otokia, near Henley, south of Dunedin

SH1 OTOKIA, OTAGO - CRASH - 6:30AM TUE 6 SEP



A serious crash has been reported to emergency services on SH1 Allanton-Waihola Rd, near Henley Rd. Delays are possible. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available. ^JP pic.twitter.com/zZi4yTaDvk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) September 5, 2022

She said there were "multiple people with injuries".

St John later said it sent two ambulances and four people were taken to hospital. One person was in a serious condition, two were moderate and one person had sustained minor injuries.

Waka Kotahi says the highway is closed between between Henley Berwick Rd and the State Highway 86 intersection.

Detours are in place.

