Four boaties safe on land after boat capsizes near Cape Palliser

Cape Palliser lighthouse on the South Wairarapa coast. Photo / NZME

Four people on board a fishing boat that capsized near Wellington have made it to shore safe and well.

Rescue helicopters, police and three nearby fishing boats joined the search for the boat off Cape Palliser.

A broken mayday call was sent from the boat at five this morning after it began taking on water.

The four people made it ashore safely at White Rock Station in Wairarapa at 7.30am.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance told the Herald three helicopters transported the people to Wellington Airport.

From there, she said a request was put through for a non-urgent road transfer to Wellington hospital for one patient with minor injuries.

Police confirmed the Lady Elizabeth boat was deployed but the incident was resolved prior to it's arrival.

It's not immediately clear how those on the vessel got ashore and Maritime New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Both Wellington and Nelson rescue helicopters were sent out to help.