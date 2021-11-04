Four arrests, two vehicles impounded following Mongrel Mob related tangi in Porirua

Police had a large presence at the tangi in Porirua. Photo / Jack Crossland

Four people have been arrested and two vehicles impounded following a large tangi in Porirua yesterday.

There were also 27 infringement notices issued and five driver's licences suspended.

The funeral procession related to the Mongrel Mob passed through Porirua suburbs yesterday afternoon, finishing at Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Pukerua Bay.

Kapiti-Mana Police Inspector Nick Thom said the procession involved 200 vehicles and caused some disruption to traffic flows as it moved through Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park and Titahi Bay.

"There was a significant police presence during the procession to ensure public safety," Thom said.

"A number of offences were identified and as a result police impounded two vehicles, arrested four people, summonsed one person, issued 27 infringement notices, and suspended five driver licences."

It's the second tangi for the Porirua Mob in less than a month after Mongrel Mob members gathered three weeks ago to farewell 18-year-old Rikki Enoka, also killed in a motorcycle crash.

More than 50 infringement notices for riding dangerously on a vehicle were handed out after Enoka's tangi, with two people arrested and four vehicles impounded.

Police are continuing to make inquiries to identify offences and thanked the people of Porirua for their patience yesterday.

Anyone with information or video footage of the event is urged to call 105 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, he said.