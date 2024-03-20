Retailers beg for action as assaults on workers spike, how backroom hiring freeze could put front-line cops off the street and what Prince William had to say about his wife at a recent event in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / TMZ

A motorcyclist has been arrested after fleeing from police across Auckland for over an hour this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said that just after 2pm, a police unit was attempting to stop a motorcycle in Central Auckland to conduct further inquiries.

“As lights and sirens were activated, the rider accelerated away and drove at speed through Queen St and Karangahape Rd.”

Police did not pursue the motorcycle, however, the Eagle Helicopter was deployed and observed its whereabouts.

The motorcyclist continued to drive dangerously through Newmarket and Great South Rd, heading south, police said.

“A minor vehicle collision occurred in Papatoetoe, at the intersection of Wyllie Rd and Ramsey St ... Fortunately no injuries have been reported.”

A male suspect was eventually taken into custody in the Manurewa area at about 3.30pm.

“Charges are currently being considered,” police said.

The incident came less than 24 hours after three youths, aged 12 to 13, were arrested following a fleeing-driver incident which also ended in Manurewa.

Police responded to reports at about 4.20pm yesterday that a group of males were allegedly breaking into parked vehicles with a crowbar on Beltany Dr in Flat Bush.

“A member of the public disturbed the group in the act and alerted police to the offending.

“The group left the area in what is believed to be a stolen vehicle and police, including Eagle, responded to the area,” said Counties Manukau central area commander, Inspector Adam Pyne.

The vehicle was spiked by police on Redoubt Rd and continued travelling through Manurewa before eventually coming to a stop.

Pyne said the group abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

“Two of the passengers were taken into custody without incident, while the driver attempted to continue to evade police.

“Eagle kept a close eye on him [and] guided police to his location, where he was also arrested.”

The three arrested were referred to Youth Aid and police inquiries are ongoing to locate two others believed to be involved.

“We continue to encourage anyone who sees something of concern to contact police immediately on 111.

“To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact us via our 105 service,” said Pyne.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.