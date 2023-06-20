Four accused of burglary before fatal Otago crash named

NZ Post staff fired after investigations into parcel theft, three in hospital after Albany axe attack and the All Whites abandon match with Qatar mid-game in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

No driving charges have yet been laid against the four men allegedly involved in the burglary of a Dunedin liquor store that ended in a fatal crash.

The defendants, whose name suppression lapsed today, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning having been charged over the break-in at the Bottle-O in Caversham on May 27.

Shortly after the break-in, a car the men were in smashed into a power pole, killing Michael McClelland, 26.

The alleged burglars are: Hakopa Sonny Taylor, 29, Robert Francis Taylor, 29, Thomas Bridgman, 25, and Jayden Ngaro Maki, 27.

The manager of the store told the Otago Daily Times the break-in, which was allegedly committed using “three-foot bolt cutters”, happened shortly after 1am on May 27.

The group fled after the store’s alarm activated, then quickly returned to grab $300 of beer, he said.

Police were called to the burglary about 1.25am.

When they arrived they found a “vehicle of interest” nearby and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled the scene.

Less than a minute later, the car crashed into a power pole near Melbourne St, police said.

McClelland died as a result.

Two survivors were hospitalised with serious injuries, and one sustained minor injuries.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham at the time said the outcome was “the last thing anyone wants”.

“Our message to people is quite simple – if you are signalled to stop by police, then stop.”

Hakopa Taylor and Ngaro remained on bail, while Bridgman was declined bail this morning.

Robert Taylor will apply for bail today.

Ngaro pleaded not guilty, electing trial by jury, and will be back in court in August.

The other three men will appear again next month when pleas will be entered.



