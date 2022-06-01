After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

Former Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria appears to have erased his social media presence in the wake of his abrupt resignation from TVNZ.

The fomer Al Jazeera journalist, and briefly TVNZ's Breakfast host, has deleted his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts amid scandal shrouding his swift departure from the television network.

His own personal website, kamahlsantamaria.com, has been changed to a private setting.

Santamaria's departure from the online platforms comes just days after allegations emerged of his inappropriate online conduct with multiple women.

He had moved to New Zealand after 16 years at Al Jazeera to take over hosting TVNZ's morning current affairs show after veteran broadcaster John Campbell left in April.

But after just 31 days on the job, he mysteriously resigned.

At the time TVNZ said his departure was due to a "family emergency".

Kamahl Santamaria with his former Breakfast colleagues.

But the Herald has since spoken with a number of women who claim to have received questionable messages from him.

A number of emails sent internally to TVNZ staff about Santamaria's resignation have been leaked to the Herald.

The initial leaked email had outlined plans for a review of the state broadcaster's recruitment processes after the abrupt resignation of Santamaria.

Chief executive Simon Power, in the email to staff obtained by the Herald, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they were fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

Power said it was his view that their recruitment policy had not been followed consistently and needed to be reviewed. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi.

Faafoi sought answers from the state-owned broadcaster about its recruitment processes after the allegations about Santamaria.

While Power said he was unable to comment on specific employment matters, he wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts on a "general level".

"If a team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another team member it's taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority, regardless of other matters, is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue."

Meanwhile, international broadcaster Al Jazeera has called a meeting for staff in the wake of accusations about Santamaria.

In an email to staff at the Doha-based broadcaster, its managing director Giles Trendle has called a meeting for staff to talk about working in a safe environment.

He said there would be suggestions for any employees who may be feeling alone or unsure of where to turn.