Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Former Rotorua MP and National Party Cabinet minister Paul East dies

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Paul East at home in 2013. Photo / Stephen Parker

Paul East at home in 2013. Photo / Stephen Parker

Former National Party MP Paul East has died. He was 76.

Newstalk ZB senior political correspondent Barry Soper told Heather du Plessis-Allan that East was a former Cabinet minister in Jim Bolger’s Government.

Soper says East had been ill for a very long time, and his heart goes out to the former MP’s family.

East was a former Attorney-General, Rotorua MP and Rotorua deputy mayor.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

News of his death comes within hours of the announcement that former National MP Chester Borrows had died.

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Borrows served as Courts Minister and Deputy Speaker of the House in John Key’s Government, before retiring in 2017.

- Newstalk ZB

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand