Dezi Bird Freeman, pictured outside a court in Victoria, is on the run after killing two police officers.

Dezi Freeman was being investigated for historical child sex abuse offences when police executed a search warrant and he opened fire.

Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35, were both killed.

Freeman, 56, was armed with multiple high-powered firearms when he fled into the bush and has successfully evaded authorities for three days.

New Zealand Police Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny says Mike Bush is a seasoned general who's calm under pressure.

Penny, who recently attended Bush’s swearing in ceremony in Melbourne, described Bush as a “seasoned general” who was calm under pressure.

“He’s got the wisdom of an 80-year-old and the energy of a 25-year-old, and, when you’re in a manhunt and you’re trying to get someone who’s done such harm, that is what you need,” she said.

Heavily armed police are warning locals to stay inside while the search for Dezi Freeman continues. Photo / Newswire

She said Bush would be involved in every aspect of the search for the alleged killer.

“He will be across every detail of this. He will be calmly guiding them and I have no doubt in my mind that this will be resolved in the not-too-distant future. There’s not a Chief Commissioner that’s more experienced than him to lead something as tragic as this,” she said.

Bush was New Zealand’s police liaison officer in Thailand when the Boxing Day tsunami hit in 2004, and led the operational side of New Zealand’s all-of-government response group during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Former deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha worked with Mike Bush for years and recently attended his swearing-in ceremony in Melbourne. Bush was given a korowai for the occasion by representatives of Tauranga-based Ngati Rangi iwi who also attended the event.

Wally Haumaha, who worked with Bush in the Bay of Plenty and alongside him as Deputy Commissioner, told the Herald losing an officer in the line of duty was “every commissioner’s nightmare” and it would be a difficult time for Bush and the staff now scouring bush-clad, snow-covered terrain for Freeman.

Haumaha said Bush’s leadership would be tested but he had total confidence in his abilities.

“Mike’s vision, integrity and experience will all come to the fore to help him in this situation,” Haumaha said.

Former deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha worked with Mike Bush in the Bay of Plenty in the early 2000s and later as deputy commissioner. Photo / Supplied.

He said Bush would ensure his colleagues, hunting for Freeman, knew he had their backs.

“It’ll be 24/7 for Mike until this offender is apprehended. He will work shoulder to the wheel to make sure his staff are safe and have the full support of the leadership,” he said.

Bush is in charge of more than 21,000 officers in Victoria.

“All of those police officers will be feeling the tragedy that’s occurred. His [Bush’s] leadership will be really important,” he said.

Flowers and notes have been left at police stations around Victoria following the killing of Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35. Photo / Victoria Police

Bush was already facing a challenge starting in the role as police chief in Victoria – a state in the grip of a crimewave, and where the previous commissioner Shane Patton resigned after officers overwhelmingly lost confidence in him.

His interim replacement, Rick Nugent, then quit just 41 days after taking charge, telling reporters he didn’t have the energy for the job.

“There are major crime issues in Victoria. Mike has a tough task ahead of him, and this [the killing of two officers] has made it a lot tougher but he will have a lot of support externally and internally,” Haumaha said.

Bush has been a police officer for 42 years. He was Police Commissioner when white supremacist Brenton Tarrant murdered 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

Bush also led the police response after the Whakaari/White Island eruption, which left 22 people dead.

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash was a referee for Mike Bush when he applied for the role of Victoria's police chief. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash said, “You want someone like Mike in a crisis. He’s calm, and exceptionally good at managing a crisis.”

Nash said he undertook an hour-long interview with officials as a referee for Bush when he applied for the top job.

He kept in regular text contact with Bush and sent a note of support when news of the killings first emerged.

He said Bush was a natural leader and knew how to support his staff.

“He’s a hard bastard, but he’s a good guy. Always at front of mind will be the wellbeing of his colleagues – they will be hurting,” he said.

Bush oversaw the 2007 Dame Margaret Basley inquiry that led to sweeping cultural changes in the police.

Nash was confident he would also have a lasting impact in the role as Victoria’s top cop.

“I have immense respect for him. He’s not afraid to take on a culture that’s outdated.”

