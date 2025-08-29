“He’s got the wisdom of an 80-year-old and the energy of a 25-year-old, and, when you’re in a manhunt and you’re trying to get someone who’s done such harm, that is what you need,” she said.
She said Bush would be involved in every aspect of the search for the alleged killer.
“He will be across every detail of this. He will be calmly guiding them and I have no doubt in my mind that this will be resolved in the not-too-distant future. There’s not a Chief Commissioner that’s more experienced than him to lead something as tragic as this,” she said.
Bush was New Zealand’s police liaison officer in Thailand when the Boxing Day tsunami hit in 2004, and led the operational side of New Zealand’s all-of-government response group during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Wally Haumaha, who worked with Bush in the Bay of Plenty and alongside him as Deputy Commissioner, told the Herald losing an officer in the line of duty was “every commissioner’s nightmare” and it would be a difficult time for Bush and the staff now scouring bush-clad, snow-covered terrain for Freeman.
Haumaha said Bush’s leadership would be tested but he had total confidence in his abilities.
“Mike’s vision, integrity and experience will all come to the fore to help him in this situation,” Haumaha said.
He said Bush would ensure his colleagues, hunting for Freeman, knew he had their backs.
“It’ll be 24/7 for Mike until this offender is apprehended. He will work shoulder to the wheel to make sure his staff are safe and have the full support of the leadership,” he said.
Bush is in charge of more than 21,000 officers in Victoria.
“All of those police officers will be feeling the tragedy that’s occurred. His [Bush’s] leadership will be really important,” he said.
Bush was already facing a challenge starting in the role as police chief in Victoria – a state in the grip of a crimewave, and where the previous commissioner Shane Patton resigned after officers overwhelmingly lost confidence in him.
His interim replacement, Rick Nugent, then quit just 41 days after taking charge, telling reporters he didn’t have the energy for the job.
“There are major crime issues in Victoria. Mike has a tough task ahead of him, and this [the killing of two officers] has made it a lot tougher but he will have a lot of support externally and internally,” Haumaha said.
Bush has been a police officer for 42 years. He was Police Commissioner when white supremacist Brenton Tarrant murdered 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.
Bush also led the police response after theWhakaari/White Island eruption, which left 22 people dead.
Nash was confident he would also have a lasting impact in the role as Victoria’s top cop.
“I have immense respect for him. He’s not afraid to take on a culture that’s outdated.”
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.