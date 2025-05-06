“Mike Bush will bring new leadership to Victoria Police. He made the community safer in New Zealand and he’ll make the community safer in Victoria.”

The minister said Bush “brings more than 40 years of experience to this role”.

“I look forward to working with him to deliver for Victoria Police members and keep Victorians safe.”

Bush’s appointment follows an “extensive recruitment process” spanning “local, interstate and international police organisations”.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush had a varied and often dramatic career over four decades in different countries and cities. Photo / Michael Craig

“During his time leading New Zealand Police, Mr Bush oversaw a significant transformation which saw more public trust and confidence in police, lower crime rates, a bigger focus on early intervention, and better staff culture,” said a statement from Allan’s office.

“Mr Bush also recently supported the Fiji Government to reform the country’s police organisation and is a proud ambassador for organisations that support the welfare and wellbeing of police and first responders.”

Until Bush begins his term, Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill will serve as Acting Chief Commissioner.

Under the Victoria Police Act, the Chief Commissioner is appointed by the Governor in Council for a five-year term.

Bush is expected to speak about the appointment later today.

Earlier this year, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton left the role after a vote of no confidence from police.

Acting Chief Commissioner Rick Nugent has been at the helm during the search for a new top cop. He finishes on Thursday this week.

Bush was commissioner for New Zealand Police from 2014 until 2020.

Before that, he was the District Commander for the Counties Manukau District.

In the last 13 months of his role with the police, Bush was at the forefront of the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques, the White Island eruption, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Bush was promoted to Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

After leaving the police, Bush established himself as a private investigator running his own international consulting firm - Bush Consulting International - specialising in leadership consulting, risk management and security.