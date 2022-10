Independent MP Gaurav Sharma hijacks the Speaker ceremony to make fresh accusations against Trevor Mallard. Video / Parliament TV

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma has resigned from Parliament, claiming the Labour Party's governing body, the New Zealand Council, recommended he be expelled as a member of the party.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has denied his claim, saying there had been no consideration to invoking the waka jumping provisions.

In a recent Facebook post, Sharma claimed he had been advised that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party planned to "invoke the Waka Jumping rule 6 months before the next General Election to remove me from Parliament which will ensure there is no need for a by-election".

"I have sincere concerns that this underhanded move will mean people of Hamilton West will have no voice in Parliament for six months preceding the next general election," Sharma's post read.

Sharma said he decided to resign from Parliament and trigger a by-election to give "the people of Hamilton an opportunity to not lose their democratic rights".

Each by-election costs the taxpayer an estimated $1 million, the Electoral Commission has said previously.

Sharma said he intended to launch a "new centrist party" alongside the by-election, with a focus on "outcomes and action rather than on ideologies".

Asked whether he thought he could win a by-election, Sharma wouldn't speculate but confirmed he would strongly contest.

"Whether I win or not, that's a different case but regardless of that I will put [up] a fight and I will stand up for myself.

"Elections aren't won just on money, what it takes is volunteers and a lot of passion."

Photo by Mark Mitchell: Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has been expelled from the Labour Party and want to trigger a by-election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement, Ardern doubted Sharma's account, saying the party had not considered invoking the waka jumping provisions.

"We have not, and are not, considering invoking the waka jumping provisions, nor do I know the basis of Gaurav Sharma's speculation.

"Gaurav may wish to reconsider his decision given he is unnecessarily costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars to trigger a byelection he then intends to stand in.

"We consider it unnecessary and wasteful given the general election is scheduled for 2023."

Senior Labour MP Chris Hipkins described Sharma's actions as "a bit of a surprise".

Asked how Labour would fare in a by-election in Hamilton-West, Hipkins expected it would be a seat not easily retained by Labour.

"It's a seat that's been held by National previously and I think we're realistic about that.

"We won it in 2020 which was a pretty extraordinary election for Labour and so obviously we'll need to take a bit of time to take stock."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Sharma's claim Labour was planning to invoke waka jumping provisions had "no basis whatsoever", as far as he was aware.

Labour's Dr Megan Woods said the party's campaign planning was well underway, when asked about the by-election.

"It's a machine that is always ready to go."

Speaking to the media, Sharma claimed he had a meeting with the New Zealand Council last Saturday to discuss a report compiled by the Council, presumably on Sharma's future with the party.

He alleged members of the council had told him the Labour Party wanted to invoke the waka jumping legislation less than six months out from next year's general election which would mean a by-election would not be possible.

Sharma wouldn't reveal who from the NZ Council had told him of the party's alleged intention to invoke waka jumping provisions, referencing how people had been in trouble for speaking with him in the past.

Sharma's comments echoed his earlier claims that Labour MPs were leaking information to him when he first raised the issue of bullying within Parliament.

On August 11, Sharma wrote an explosive column in the NZ Herald about the bullying he'd experienced and learned of within Parliament, including from members of his own party.

He regularly utilised social media to air his grievances against various individuals and entities, including former Labour Party whips Kieran McAnulty and current whip Duncan Webb, Parliamentary Service, his former staffers and other Labour Party members.

It prompted a special meeting of most of Labour's caucus without Sharma as his ministerial colleagues didn't feel comfortable speaking in front of him, following Sharma's publication of text messages he'd had with colleagues on social media - of which he claimed he'd gained permission to publish.

The day after the special meeting, Labour's caucus voted to expel Sharma from the caucus.

