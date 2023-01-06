Former Vice Chancellor of Auckland University Stuart McCutcheon. Photo / file

The former head of the University of Auckland has died suddenly today.

”It is with deep sadness that I advise that former Vice-Chancellor and UniServices Chairman Emeritus Professor Stuart McCutcheon died suddenly today,” University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater said in a statement.

“This is a profound shock for us all. The University extends its heartfelt sympathy to Stuart’s wife Deborah and family, and asks that our community respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this sad time,” she said.

McCutcheon was the head of the university for 15 years before stepping down from the role in 2020. Prior to that, he led Victoria University of Wellington for four years.























