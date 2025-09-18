Former Finance Minister Roger Douglas is calling for the current post-holder Nicola Willis to resign – but she says such action is not needed.
Douglas and Robert MacCulloch, who holds the Matthew S. Abel chair of macroeconomics at the University ofAuckland,said the contraction in gross domestic product revealed by Stats NZ on Thursday was because Willis was “sending New Zealand bankrupt by failing to get to grips with our ballooning fiscal deficits and public debt”.
“Her own Treasury contradicts her claim that NZ is on a path to surplus. It is not. Treasury’s long-term fiscal forecasts show out-of-control deficits due to pensions and healthcare spending from an ageing population,” they said in a statement.
“Willis is not up to the job and is not levelling with the New Zealand public.”
MacCulloch said Willis kept saying the country was returning to surplus.
“The books are not improving. And this surplus she talked about today, that’s a creative accounting trick. She changed the way the accounts were being measured... she keeps saying they’re getting better, it’s not true.”