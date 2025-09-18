Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former Finance Minister Roger Douglas calls for Nicola Willis to resign after GDP slump

RNZ
3 mins to read

Nicola Willis defends role as critics blame her for New Zealand's sharp economic downturn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nicola Willis defends role as critics blame her for New Zealand's sharp economic downturn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Former Finance Minister Roger Douglas is calling for the current post-holder Nicola Willis to resign – but she says such action is not needed.

Douglas and Robert MacCulloch, who holds the Matthew S. Abel chair of macroeconomics at the University of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save