Nicola Willis’ toughest day as GDP shrinks 0.9% in June quarter – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.

Nicola Willis holds the finance and economic growth portfolios but fresh figures show the economy shrank in the June quarter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • GDP contracted by 0.9% in the June quarter.
  • The contraction was broad-based across a number of industries.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the economy was buffeted by tariffs during that quarter.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis tried to make today easier for herself.

In Question Time on Wednesday, she had backbencher Hamish Campbell lob her a patsy beloved by several finance ministers: “What recent reports has she seen on the economy?”

Instead of the usual response of rosy figures cherry-picked from the

