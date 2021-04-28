Former Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull's funeral at town hall

Dave Cull through the years. Photo / ODT

The funeral of former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall on Monday.

Cull, 71, died at his home on Tuesday, six months after he was diagnosed with a tumour on his pancreas. He was elected to the Dunedin City Council in 2007 and served three terms as mayor from 2010.

A city council spokesman said the funeral was being arranged privately and the council was unable to discuss details yesterday.

"We expect there will be a large turnout of past and present Dunedin city councillors and Dunedin City Council staff in attendance, including Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins and chief executive Sandy Graham."

The hall has capacity for 2200 people, seated.

Among the large events that have been hosted at the town hall was the ordination of Roman Catholic bishop Leonard Boyle in 1983.

It was also used for a public memorial service for writer Janet Frame in 2004, coverage of mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary's state funeral on a large screen in 2008 and for a live feed from the Christchurch remembrance service for victims of the mosque shootings in March 2019.

The funeral for Cull starts at 1.30pm and the service is to be followed by a private cremation.

The family asked for donations to be made to the Otago Community Hospice, in lieu of flowers.