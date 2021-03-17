Former Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull home after hospice care for pancreatic cancer

Former Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull was diagnosed with a tumour on his pancreas in October. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull has received hospice care, but remains upbeat about maintaining quality of life.

Cull, 70, who has pancreatic cancer, is eager to challenge a misconception about hospices being the place where people go to die.

"There's a range of things a hospice does," Cull said.

In his case, the aim was to prepare him and his family for care at home after a stint in hospital, he said.

Cull had nearly five weeks in hospital and was discharged last Thursday.

He then spent four nights at the Otago Community Hospice in Dunedin, and he returned home this week.

"I'm feeling good," Cull said yesterday.

He had been able to get out for lunch this week, he continued to find people's visits uplifting and he was getting rest.

Cull confirmed in October last year he was receiving chemotherapy treatment.

He had been diagnosed with a tumour on his pancreas earlier that month and knew then he was likely to face a tough journey ahead.

Cull said yesterday the hospice was not a gloomy place.

There was often a vibe of joy, he said.

Cull had three terms as mayor and decided not to seek re-election in 2019, opting instead to pursue a position on the Southern District Health Board.

He was elected and then appointed chairman in December 2019, but his stint with the board lasted only until October last year, because of the health challenge he faced.

His oncologist and health workers were devoted to making him feel comfortable, he said.

Cull said his prognosis had reinforced for him the importance of having honest conversations with family.

He tried to be open with them about the illness, and he said it had provided opportunities to continue to learn.

Having finality brought into focus had some benefits in that it tended to promote conversations and experiences that might otherwise be put off, he said.

Cull is married to Joan Wilson and they have four grandchildren, aged from 2 to 15.