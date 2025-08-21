Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Dilworth housemaster Ian Wilson remains an undue risk, declined parole for the sixth time

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Former Dilworth housemaster Ian Wilson's sixth attempt at parole has been declined. Photo / Michael Craig

Former Dilworth housemaster Ian Wilson's sixth attempt at parole has been declined. Photo / Michael Craig

WARNING: This story discusses sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

Former Dilworth housemaster Ian Wilson, who is currently serving jail time for sexually abusing several students, has been grilled on whether he has other victims he has yet to disclose.

“Not to my knowledge. I would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save