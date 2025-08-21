“I had put them [memories] away, I tried to move on.”
The panel pressed him on whether it was a possibility that Wilson had repressed memories of there being further victims.
He said there was always that possibility, but repeated he would be “very surprised”.
One of Wilson’s supporters spoke to the board about how Wilson had been reading the Bible and praying to God to reveal any abuse that he may be holding back.
“And nothing has been revealed,” the man, who cannot be named, said.
Wilson, who worked at Dilworth from February 1971 until his resignation in December 1996, was arrested in 2020 as part of Operation Beverly, a long-running investigation into historical sexual abuse by several staff at the Auckland-based boys-only boarding school.
He was jailed in March 2021 for three years and seven months for indecently assaulting five students between 1975 and 1992 - some of them more than once and over a period of several years.
The board determined he remained an undue risk and scheduled his next hearing for July 2026. His statutory release date is September 22, 2026.
If granted parole in July, he would be released with parole conditions. However, if he were again declined, he would serve the remaining two months of his sentence and then be served with release conditions.
The outcome was welcomed by one of Wilson’s victims, Neil Harding, who has fought to keep him behind bars for the duration of his sentence.
“It’s really, really good. I’m really comfortable with that. I’m grateful to the Parole Board that they listened,” Harding told NZME.
Harding made submissions to the board ahead of the hearing, in which he had implored them to ask Wilson if there were other victims.
He said he believed there were at least two other people who had yet to come forward.
At the hearing, Wilson’s lawyer submitted that Wilson was an eligible candidate for parole, given that he had a support network that held him accountable, and had approved interim accommodation.
Wilson’s ill health, proposed special conditions, safety plan and the treatment he underwent in prison were additional factors for consideration.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.