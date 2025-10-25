Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Former constable Summer Smith pleads guilty to charges of leaking police intelligence to Killer Beez gang boyfriend

Jared Savage
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Summer Moana Pearl Smith, 32, is a former police constable who has pleaded guilty to charges relating to leaking information to her boyfriend who was member of the Killer Beez gang. Photo / Supplied

Summer Moana Pearl Smith, 32, is a former police constable who has pleaded guilty to charges relating to leaking information to her boyfriend who was member of the Killer Beez gang. Photo / Supplied

A rookie constable leaked police intelligence to her gang member boyfriend shortly after starting her new career, the Herald can reveal.

The case raises serious questions about the vetting of police recruits and highlights the growing threat of corruption posed by organised crime in New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save