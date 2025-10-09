Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former Bay of Plenty Family Court lawyer Paulette Main imprisoned for defrauding legal support scheme

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former Family Court lawyer Paulette Main has been imprisoned for three years after falsely claiming nearly $375,000 from a Ministry of Justice scheme.

Former Family Court lawyer Paulette Main has been imprisoned for three years after falsely claiming nearly $375,000 from a Ministry of Justice scheme.

A lawyer changed combinations of her client’s names, varied spellings, changed dates of birth, and dates of disputes to fraudulently claim almost $375,000 from a legal support scheme.

Today, Paulette Main was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment when she appeared in the Tauranga District Court.

But immediately after her sentence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save