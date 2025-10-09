Main was working as a Family Court lawyer in Tauranga when she made more than 1200 false claims in relation to 26 clients to the Ministry of Justice’s Family Legal Advice Service (FLAS) between December 2017 and July 2022.
The scheme, which sits under the legal aid umbrella, was meant to allow for two discrete claims per client, within a one-year dispute period, to give out-of-court advice in Care of Children Act matters.
It’s intended to assist parties in resolving their disputes without court intervention, with lawyers claiming a fixed fee from the ministry.
Main would use details for people who’d previously been her clients, but had never heard of the FLAS scheme.
Many of those clients had obtained Main’s contact details through Women’s Refuge, where she advertised her services.
One former client’s details were used for 247 claims, and Main obtained $72,444.25 from the ministry for claims in his name.
While most had been former clients, there were some people, for whom false claims were made, who she had never acted for, but they’d been involved in a dispute where Main had acted for another party, or as a lawyer for a child.
This meant she had access to their details, which she then used for the false FLAS claim.
One woman who Main claimed services for said that, in early 2020, she was “desperate for legal guidance”, and connected with Main while trying to get the care of her granddaughter.
She met with Main at a cafe and had some discussions about the issue.
Later, she learned her details had been used, including the names of people connected to her, whom she’d never mentioned to Main, and who had never met Main.
It had been “incredibly distressing” to learn that her name, her granddaughter’s name, and her granddaughter’s deceased paternal grandmother’s name had all been used for fraudulent claims.
She had approached Main in “good faith during a vulnerable time”, and this had been a “betrayal of trust”.
Another client whose details were used illegitimately remained supportive of Main, saying that without her help, he wouldn’t have had appropriate access to his children.
Crown prosecutor Michael Thomas said a key aggravating feature of Main’s offending was the breach of trust, given her position as a lawyer and as an approved provider for the Ministry of Justice scheme.
He also noted it was premeditated, repeated offending over a lengthy period.
Main sought a discharge without conviction, but Judge Mason did not assess the consequences of a conviction as being out of all proportion to the gravity of the offending.
Judge Mason noted Main’s lack of remorse and shame over her actions.
While accepting that Family Court lawyers worked under very trying circumstances, and Main had done some good work in her career previously, that did “not justify stealing”.
In Judge Mason’s view, dishonesty was “extra serious” when someone was a lawyer and an officer of the court.