Former Bay of Plenty lawyer admits $375k legal services fraud, obstructing investigation

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Former lawyer Paulette Main admitted to falsely claiming for services she did not provide. Photo / NZME

Former lawyer Paulette Main admitted to falsely claiming for services she did not provide. Photo / NZME


A former lawyer who tried to obstruct an official investigation into her business has now pleaded guilty to unlawfully claiming $375,000 of legal funds she was not entitled to.

Today, Paulette Main appeared in the Tauranga District Court on one representative charge of obtaining by deception and one of obstructing the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) investigation.

It has now been revealed that Main, who worked in Bay of Plenty, submitted more than 1200 false claims for services she claimed to have provided to the Ministry of Justice between 2017 and 2022.

The government-funded Family Legal Advice Service was set up for eligible lawyers to provide advice to people navigating the Family Court and the Care of Children Act.

The scheme is intended to help parties resolve disputes without court intervention, with lawyers claiming a fixed fee per client.

When the ministry noticed several discrepancies in Main’s claims, an audit was conducted which revealed her fraud.

Main had used details of past clients, specifically those she had previously provided with Family Court services, and claimed a total of $375,000.

Details of 26 people were used, including one she claimed $17,000 for who was deceased.

When the SFO began its investigation, it enforced its legal powers to compel Main to provide information. However, on two occasions, she failed to respond.

SFO director Karen Chang said Main’s offending was a serious breach of trust of those expected to assist families.

“Her offending was deliberate over a long period of time, taking away public funding that should have been used to assist families going through difficult times,” she said in a statement.

“This case highlights why the SFO prioritises fraud committed by trusted professionals and reinforces our commitment to holding them accountable when they betray that trust for personal gain.”

Main’s application for a discharge without conviction and her sentencing is set down for July 7 in the Tauranga District Court.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.

