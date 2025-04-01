The government-funded Family Legal Advice Service was set up for eligible lawyers to provide advice to people navigating the Family Court and the Care of Children Act.

The scheme is intended to help parties resolve disputes without court intervention, with lawyers claiming a fixed fee per client.

When the ministry noticed several discrepancies in Main’s claims, an audit was conducted which revealed her fraud.

Main had used details of past clients, specifically those she had previously provided with Family Court services, and claimed a total of $375,000.

Details of 26 people were used, including one she claimed $17,000 for who was deceased.

When the SFO began its investigation, it enforced its legal powers to compel Main to provide information. However, on two occasions, she failed to respond.

SFO director Karen Chang said Main’s offending was a serious breach of trust of those expected to assist families.

“Her offending was deliberate over a long period of time, taking away public funding that should have been used to assist families going through difficult times,” she said in a statement.

“This case highlights why the SFO prioritises fraud committed by trusted professionals and reinforces our commitment to holding them accountable when they betray that trust for personal gain.”

Main’s application for a discharge without conviction and her sentencing is set down for July 7 in the Tauranga District Court.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.