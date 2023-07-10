Paulette Main appeared in Tauranga District Court today. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty lawyer is accused of falsely claiming almost $450,000 from a legal support scheme funded by the Ministry of Justice.

Paulette Main is facing 30 charges of obtaining by deception and two charges of obstructing a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

Main appeared in Tauranga District Court today where she did not enter a plea and was remanded.

The Serious Fraud Office alleges Main made more than 1500 false claims to the Ministry of Justice’s Family Legal Advice Service (FLAS).

The service funds eligible lawyers to give out-of-court advice in disputes involving the Care of Children Act.

Lawyers can claim a fixed fee from the Ministry for providing services under the FLAS.

Main is due to appear in court again on August 3.