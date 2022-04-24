Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Forestry woes, worker shortages, China lockdown, and log exporters worried if NZ dollar strengthens

6 minutes to read
Jeff Tanner speaks of staffing shortages

Jeff Tanner speaks of staffing shortages

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

A timber mill boss who has about 180 employees is back on the tools because he desperately needs another 30 full-time workers.

On Friday the sawmill could not operate due to the dire shortage while

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.