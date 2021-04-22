Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta talks up NZ's role in Five Eyes amid waves of criticism

4 minutes to read
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne receives a hongi from Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta during a mihi whakatau, or welcome speech, at Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne receives a hongi from Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta during a mihi whakatau, or welcome speech, at Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Walls
By:

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta went to lengths to point out New Zealand's value in the Five Eyes partnership during a significant bilateral press conference this afternoon.

She shared the podium with Australia's Foreign Affairs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.