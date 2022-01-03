Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Growing places: The eco-warriors fighting for our forests' future

11 minutes to read
Julia Gabel
By
Julia Gabel

Multimedia Journalist

When East Coast Department of Conservation ranger Graeme Atkins finishes his shift, his work in the forest is far from over.

Atkins, of Ngāti Porou, is an advocate for the restoration of the Raukūmara Conservation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.