One comment on a post-match thread said that neither side’s fans covered themselves in glory.

“Throwing cans is bad, but the Auckland guys throwing cans back is just as bad, really. It just escalates the situation.”

One person was arrested and eight fans evicted after a tense confrontation between Auckland FC and Western Sydney Wanderers fans at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium yesterday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Photo / Photosport

Other comments said there should have been more than a few seats between the two groups of fans and it was disappointing for the 18,000 fans who behaved themselves.

James Parkinson, stadium director for Auckland Council’s events body Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said on-site security staff and police worked swiftly to de-escalate yesterday’s problems, which led to eight people being evicted and one arrest.

“Yesterday’s isolated incidents are in sharp contrast with an overwhelmingly positive and respectful behaviour we have witnessed from fans throughout this football season,” Parkinson said.

“We will be reviewing these incidents and working closely with Auckland FC to implement agreed changes so the focus rightly returns to the football and the family-friendly environment fans have been enjoying all season.”

One person was arrested and eight fans evicted after a tense confrontation between Auckland FC and West Sydney Warriors’ fans at Go Media (Mt Smart stadium) yesterday.

Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker also condemned the incidents.

“Auckland FC is extremely disappointed to hear of a small number of isolated incidents of anti-social behaviour at yesterday’s match,” Becker said.

“The club has worked extremely hard to cultivate a positive and inclusive family atmosphere for the 200,000+ football fans who have enjoyed an incredible season at Go Media. This includes fans from Auckland, Wellington and beyond. This is the first time we have had any incidents involving fan anti-social behaviour and it is not something we and our fans want to see any more of.

“Auckland FC cannot condone any form of anti-social behaviour and we will work with the team at Go Media to identify and ban anyone who is found to be responsible.”

Yesterday’s match ended in a 1-1 draw, continuing Auckland FC’s unbeaten run in the A-League.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.