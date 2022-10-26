Foodstuffs recalls sprouts due to possible salmonella presence

Pam's brand sprouts are being removed from shelves at New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square stores throughout the North Island. Photo / NZME

Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd has recalled multiple types of its Pam's brand sprouts due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Pam's brand Alfalfa Sprouts, Salad Sprouts, Sandwich Selection Sprouts and Spicy Sprouts Combo have all been affected and are currently being removed from shelves at New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square stores throughout the North Island.

Products, marked with a use-by date of November 4, 2022, are included in the recall. These are all in 100g plastic punnets.

It was discovered as a part of "routine testing" and there have been no reports of anyone becoming ill from consuming the sprouts, NZ Food safety shared in a statement.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle stressed that salmonella poisoning can be serious, especially for people vulnerable to illness, including the very young, the elderly, the pregnant and those with compromised immune systems.

He urged customers to not eat the affected products and confirmed they can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Foodstuffs to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Arbuckle said.

"If you think you have been exposed to salmonella or have any concerns for your health please contact your health professional or call Health Line: 0800 611 116."