Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Food drive slump exposes cost-of-living strain – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The annual Whanganui City Mission Foodbank drive collected almost half of the number of food boxes collected in 2024, while demand for food support in that time doubled.

The annual Whanganui City Mission Foodbank drive collected almost half of the number of food boxes collected in 2024, while demand for food support in that time doubled.

  • Whanganui City Mission’s foodbank drive received nearly half the donations as last October, amid doubled demand.
  • Food prices increased 4.1% in the September year, the smallest annual increase since April 2025.
  • Annual inflation rose to 3% by September 30, the highest in 15 months.

Whanganui City Mission’s annual foodbank drive received half the amount of donations as it did last October.

Over the same time, demand for its food packages has doubled.

The cost-of-living crisis means different things to different people.

For some, it has no impact.

For others, it means noticing the price

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save