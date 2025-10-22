Advertisement
Whanganui’s City Mission Foodbank Drive donations down by 50% as demand soars

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
More than 100 volunteers helped with the Foodbank Drive.

The City Mission Foodbank Drive 2025 collected almost half of the donations made in 2024, while the need for food support in Whanganui has doubled.

Despite the drop in donation numbers, organisers said the turnout from the community was impressive in the face of difficult economic times.

City Mission Whanganui

