Premium
Down but not out: How Northland locals survive the cost of living crisis

Michael Botur
NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Summer and Stefon Joyce in the family food truck, Kai Whānau, at Kaikohe's spring market last month. Photo / Michael Botur

Rising food prices, unemployment and homelessness are issues facing Kiwis throughout New Zealand. Michael Botur visits small Northland towns doing it tough and finds locals are determined to make the best of it.

When Maryjane “MJ” Manukau moved back to New Zealand’s northernmost town of Kaitāia in 2020, after decades

