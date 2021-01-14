Fog in Wellington causing flight delays and cancellations

Fog in Wellington is causing disruption to some flights this morning. Image / MetService

Passengers flying in and out of Wellington are being told to check their schedule as some flights have been affected by heavy fog.

A number of flights due to arrive in the capital city have been diverted, delayed or now has an "indefinite delay" message attached to it.

An Air New Zealand flight to Auckland, scheduled to leave at 10.30am, has now been delayed until 10.50am.

While a second Air NZ flight from Wellington to Christchurch, due to leave at 10.05am, is now set to depart about half an hour later.

Fog is currently causing some disruption to flight schedules. If you’re flying this morning, keep an eye on our live flight information for latest updates: https://t.co/I1SNkcdObI pic.twitter.com/wZVakVnlx9 — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) January 14, 2021

An alert issued via the Wellington Airport's social media sites told passengers: "Fog is currently causing some disruption to some flight schedules.

"If you're flying this morning, keep an eye on our live flight information for live updates."

The MetService posted a video online showing the sea fog rolling in over the city early this morning.

A temperature high of 24C is expected in the city and an overnight low of 15C. Apart from "morning cloud patches", a fine day is forecast.