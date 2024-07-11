Fog, frost and black ice: Drivers urged to take caution this morning

Southern Police are urging drivers setting out on their daily commute to drive with caution on this frosty morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Motorists are urged to drive with caution this morning as fog, below freezing temperatures, icy roads and black ice have been reported in multiple areas.

Police said the important thing is to slow down.

“Be on the lookout for ice, fog, or excess grit on the roads,” a Southern police spokesperson said.

“There is freezing fog around Alexandra through to Cromwell, Upper Clutha and Tarras.”

Freezing fog is when small, cooled liquid water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when temperatures are at or below freezing.