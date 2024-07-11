Advertisement
Fog, frost and black ice: Drivers urged to take caution this morning

Katie Oliver
By
Southern Police are urging drivers setting out on their daily commute to drive with caution on this frosty morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Motorists are urged to drive with caution this morning as fog, below freezing temperatures, icy roads and black ice have been reported in multiple areas.

Police said the important thing is to slow down.

“Be on the lookout for ice, fog, or excess grit on the roads,” a Southern police spokesperson said.

“There is freezing fog around Alexandra through to Cromwell, Upper Clutha and Tarras.”

Freezing fog is when small, cooled liquid water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when temperatures are at or below freezing.

“Please drive with caution and do not take unnecessary risks.”

MetService meteorologist John Law said with the clear, cold night conditions were perfect for frost.

“I can see Mt Cook dropped to -7C overnight,” Law said.

Temperatures got down to -7.7C in Omarama.

Law said it wasn’t just the South Island that was hit with the extremes.

“Even Hamilton got down to -3C overnight,” he said.

Police advise if a patch looks wet or damp, assume it’s black ice

“Let your car slow down on its own, and brake gently before you get to a curve.”



