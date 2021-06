Fog has disrupted flights at Christchurch International Airport this morning. Photo / File

Flights in and out of Christchurch International Airport have been disrupted by fog.

A thick layer of fog is hanging low over the airport this morning.

Two inbound Air New Zealand flights – from Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, and Dunedin – have already been cancelled.

Other flights have been delayed while some have been diverted.

The airport remains open.

People are advised to check with their airlines for updated information.