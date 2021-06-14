Weather: Fog settles in Christchurch, motorists warned to be careful

Early morning fog in Christchurch on Tuesday morning. Video / Hamish Clark

A blanket of thick fog has settled across Christchurch this morning.

The garden city was sitting on 6.5C at 7am this morning, with temperatures not dropping below 7C overnight on Monday.

Radiation fog was causing issues for motorists on Tuesday morning.

This type of fog usually forms overnight or early morning during the coldest hours of the day and then dissipates after the sun comes up.

Seven flights in and out of Christchurch were cancelled on Tuesday morning.

The cancellations include flights to Auckland, Hokitika and Tauranga.

A Christchurch Travel Information Team spokesperson said it should clear later from a fairly warm afternoon.

It suggests motorists turn on their headlights, not parking lights and adjust their speed to have clear visibility of the road at all times.

Fog in Christchurch on Tuesday morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

They should also keep a generous following distance between them and the car in front.

MetService is predicting temperatures will reach 17C in Christchurch on Tuesday,

It is forecasting low cloud and possible drizzle from late evening with a light southwesterly.

MetService predicts rain every day this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach 13C on Wednesday, 11C on Thursday and 10C on Friday.