Fog causing flight delays in and out of Wellington

Flights into and out of Wellington have faced delays due to fog blanketing the city.
A Wellington Airport spokesperson said the murky conditions affected both arrivals and departures this morning.
It is advising anyone catching a flight to check online or with their airline for the latest information.
A Wellington Airport spokesperson said: "Fog is causing some disruption to flight arrivals in Wellington this morning.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"At this stage, a handful of flights have been affected. We advise passengers to speak to their airline or check our live flight information for latest updates."