Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Fog causing flight delays in and out of Wellington

Quick Read

The view from the MetService building in central Wellington on Friday morning. Photo / MetService

NZ Herald

Flights into and out of Wellington have faced delays due to fog blanketing the city.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said the murky conditions affected both arrivals and departures this morning.

It is advising anyone catching a flight to check online or with their airline for the latest information.

Read More

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said: "Fog is causing some disruption to flight arrivals in Wellington this morning.

"At this stage, a handful of flights have been affected. We advise passengers to speak to their airline or check our live flight information for latest updates."