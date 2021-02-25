Fog causing flight delays in and out of Wellington

The view from the MetService building in central Wellington on Friday morning. Photo / MetService

Flights into and out of Wellington have faced delays due to fog blanketing the city.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said the murky conditions affected both arrivals and departures this morning.

We usually get a clear view of central Wellington and the harbour from the roof here at MetService, but that's not the case this morning 🌫🌫 Full marks if you recognise any of these mist-shrouded buildings.





— MetService (@MetService) February 25, 2021

It is advising anyone catching a flight to check online or with their airline for the latest information.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said: "Fog is causing some disruption to flight arrivals in Wellington this morning.

"At this stage, a handful of flights have been affected. We advise passengers to speak to their airline or check our live flight information for latest updates."