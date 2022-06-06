Fog blankets Auckland: Car crashes and flight disruptions this morning

More gang fuelled shootings overnight, Doordash service arrives in NZ and Boris Johnson facing vote of no-confidence in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More gang fuelled shootings overnight, Doordash service arrives in NZ and Boris Johnson facing vote of no-confidence in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Airport is urging passengers to check their flight details as heavy fog affects the terminal this morning.

Thick fog is blanketing many parts of the city early today, making for difficult driving conditions also.

A crash was earlier blocking two southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway, between Tecoma St and the Ellerslie Panmure Highway.

Another crash on State Highway 1, just south of Warkworth, about 6.40am is now blocking both directions.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said at 7.15am that there are currently "long delays" in the area and motorists are advised to delay their journey or consider using SH16 as an alternative route.

Auckland Airport issued a message on its social media channels at 6am, saying: "Auckland Airport is currently experiencing fog.

"Passengers should check with your airline, the (airport's) website or the Auckland Airport app for the latest flight arrival and departure information."

The airport's website appears to be clogging up also, with a "sorry, we seem to be having some technical difficulties" sign popping up at times.

7.10am update

Auckland Airport's latest update said approximately 11 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 13 domestic regional flights have been delayed, due to the fog.

Passengers are told to check their flights as fog blankets Auckland Airport. Photo / File

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

A view from the Sky Tower, above the low cloud and fog in Auckland this morning. pic.twitter.com/3W6BpSnRFF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 6, 2022

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Palmerston North, scheduled for 6.30am, was cancelled; while another flight to Palmerston North has been delayed until 7.15am.

Two flights scheduled to leave for Nelson at 6.50am were both cancelled, while a flight to Tauranga has been delayed until 7.30am.

International flights have not been affected.

- More to come