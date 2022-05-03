Fog affecting flights in and out of Christchurch

Fog is affecting flights in and out of Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Fog is affecting flights in and out of Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Fog is affecting flights in and out of Christchurch this morning.

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said the fog has been "coming and going".

They said in the past hour, there have been flight delays and cancellations.

"We advise people coming to the airport to get on or meet a flight to check with timing and details with their airline.

"Fog rarely stays at Christchurch for long, so we expect it to lift soon."

A Singapore Airlines flight could be seen circling off the coast near Woodend at 9000ft.

It was initially expected to land at 9.30am but was left waiting until 10.46am.