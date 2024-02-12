Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Train cancellations

A spate of Auckland train cancellations due to heat has one councillor questioning whether it’s all excuses.

At least 17 services on the Eastern, Western and Southern lines were canned yesterday as track steel temperatures reached 48C in some parts.

Kiwirail put speed restrictions in place due to what it calls “hot tracks”.

Auckland Transport also blamed at least seven other cancellations on “crew issues”.

Councillor Richard Hills says some Aucklanders might have understood if it hadn’t come off days and days of disruptions.





At least 17 services were canned as track steel temperatures reached 48C. Photo / Michael Craig





Call to build more houses

The Reserve Bank governor is suggesting policymakers build more homes in New Zealand, saying the bank can only do so much to ease house prices.

Adrian Orr has fielded questions at the first finance and expenditure select committee of the year.

Speaking to the central bank’s role in the housing market, Orr says the loan-to-value ratio helps minimise the loss for banks when people get into trouble.

But he says what it can’t do is control prices or demand for houses, and the best way to get downward pressure on house prices is to build more of them.





Mental health 111 option

It’s thought a mental health option could be added to 111, to aid the growing number of crisis call-outs.

Police are proposing they withdraw from attending family harm call-outs, excluding domestic violence.

They’re looking into different ways they can triage incidents over the phone.

A fourth 111 option could connect those in distress with someone specialised to handle a crisis call.





A fourth option could connect people with someone specialised in crisis call-outs. Photo / RNZ





Proposed water reforms

Councils will have to bear the cost if they want to utilise the Government’s proposed water reforms.

The coalition will scrap Labour’s Three Waters legislation by the end of next week, to be replaced with its alternative for fixing water infrastructure.

The Local Water Done Well bills are due to pass by mid-2025 and will make it easier for councils to band together to form water asset entities.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says councils will ultimately be responsible for setting up these organisations.





Rodents plague Woolworths

Rodent issues are continuing to plague Woolworths, with the Ministry of Primary Industries stepping in to investigate a sighting in Christchurch.

A video circulating on social media shows a mouse crawling across the deli salads in Countdown Eastgate last Wednesday.

Woolworths says a dead mouse was found the next day with no further sightings.

New Zealand Food Safety says the situation is concerning for both organisations and they’ll be checking what practices were implemented following its detection.