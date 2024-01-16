Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ghahraman investigation

The investigation into three shoplifting allegations against Golriz Ghahraman is continuing.

The Green List MP has resigned from Parliament, saying her mental health has been badly affected by the stress of her work.

Four hours after her resignation and public apology, two police detectives visited her Grey Lynn home, where they received no answer when they knocked on her door.

Party co-leader James Shaw says Ghahraman has been subject to continuous threats of sexual violence, physical violence and death threats.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says this continues to shine a spotlight on Parliament.

Wellington water leaks

A reminder water restrictions are now in place in the Wellington region, not just the city.

Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt all face level two restrictions banning outdoor sprinklers and irrigation systems for residential properties.

It comes as a significant portion of the region’s water is lost due to leaky pipes.

It has led to authorities having to plan for a regional state of emergency if water levels get so low that suburbs run dry this summer.





Rotorua prowler

A Rotorua mum has been left horrified after a prowler was caught creeping around her home and peering into her windows.

Jasena Sayers Kiriona received a phone call from her neighbour’s landlord on Saturday night telling her a man was outside and to lock her doors.

Terrified, Kiriona called a friend to help who drove to her home and confronted the man before he ran off.

Police say they have made inquiries to identify the man responsible and these are ongoing.

A 'sick' prowler had been creeping around a Rotorua mum’s home and peering into her windows for 40 minutes.





NCEA results out today

A nervous wait for many as secondary school exam results are set to be released today.

NCEA results will be released online and New Zealand Scholarship results will follow in just over three weeks.

More than 160,000 students will be able to see their provisional results and whether they’ve been awarded course endorsements, a certificate endorsement or university entrance.

More than 53,000 students completed one or more exams digitally - including 18,500 students on one day.





Kiwis book getaways

And the holiday period’s only just wrapped up for many, but travel agents are already seeing influxes of people organising their next getaway.

Flight Centre has had a surge in bookings since last Monday when many started back at work.

They have been up 25 per cent compared to the week prior, and 20 per cent from last month.

The UK and Europe are the most popular destinations so far, followed by Fiji, Rarotonga, and the Gold Coast.