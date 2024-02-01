Auckland University calls in the lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

Ashley Bloomfield scam

Auckland University is calling in the lawyers over an online “miracle cure” scam, using fake quotes from Sir Ashley Bloomfield.

The advertisement led to a mock article, featuring a fake interview with the former director-general of health touting the benefits of “Blood Balance” pills.

The university - where Bloomfield is employed - says it is seeking legal advice.

The ad ran on Stuff, but a spokesperson for the news agency says it was swiftly removed and blocked after being alerted to its presence.

They say it appears bad actors used a sophisticated method to bypass their publishing rules.

Screenshot from the scam using fake quotes from Sir Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Supplied





Greens co-leader race

The Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick is expected to reveal her decision on whether to run for the party’s co-leadership this morning.

The Auckland Central MP has announced she will hold a press conference at 11am.

It would make Swarbrick the first candidate to throw her hat in the ring after James Shaw announced his resignation this week.

Shaw will step down in March and his successor - who will steer the ship alongside remaining co-leader Marama Davidson - is set to be announced then.





Aukus discussions

An international relations expert says Aukus is a potentially momentous decision for New Zealand.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins met with their counterparts in Australia yesterday.

An Australian delegation will travel here to further discuss pillar two membership of the Australia UK and US security pact.

Otago University’s Robert Patman says there are arguments for and against it.

He says the argument it will enable us to access cutting-edge defence technology is contested.





Minimum wage increase

Business owners will be relieved at the announcement of a small increase to the minimum wage.

The Government has signalled a 2 per cent rise come April - to $23.15 an hour.

It believes it strikes the right balance and expects inflation to come down from 4.7 per cent.

Business NZ says small businesses struggle with big increases in the minimum wage.

The minimum wage will get a small 2 per cent increase in April.





Government’s GST law change

Airbnb and its rivals are warning their services may need to be suspended if the Government doesn’t delay a GST law change.

Accommodation providers and ride-share services such as Uber will become liable for ensuring GST is paid through services booked on their websites from April 1.

Airbnb, Booking.com, Bookabach and Bachcare wrote to Finance Minister Nicola Willis in December requesting an urgent meeting.

During the election campaign, National said it was going to scrap the idea but is now keeping it following coalition agreements.